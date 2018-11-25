Try 3 months for $3
Brown/25

Mr. and Mrs. Brown

Brown/25

CEDAR FALLS — Jim and Corrine Voelschow Brown are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

They were married Nov. 20, 1993, in Waterloo.

Jim is the mayor of Cedar Falls, and Corrine teaches fourth grade at Cedar Heights Elementary.

Their family includes Sylvia Brown of Ames and Annie Brown of Cedar Falls.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments