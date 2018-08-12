Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Mr. and Mrs. Bowers

HUDSON — Gene and Shirley Seyffer Bowers will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at 14550 Hess Road, Waterloo, KOA Campground.

They were married Sept. 21, 1958, at Hudson United Methodist Church.

Gene retired from John Deere and Community Honda.

Hosting the event will be their five children, Patrick and James Bowers of Cedar Falls, Ann and Bruce of Parkview, Kelly and Brian Kass of Dubuque and Karen and Jim Kennedy of Kirklin, Ind. They also have 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

