Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Bossom/50

Mr. and Mrs. Bossom and family

POSTVILLE -- James and Patricia  Schrage Bossom celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at the Cedar Falls Brown Bottle on July 28, hosted by their children.

They were married Aug. 16, 1968, at St. John Lutheran Church, Nashua.

Patricia retired from the city of Postville and worked as an insurance and real estate agent. James retired as a teacher and coach at Postville High School.

Their family includes three children, Greg and Jean Bossom of Waukon, Angela and Steve Cruse of Johnston and Mike and Kari Bossom of DeWitt, along with 12 grandchildren.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments