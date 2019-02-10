CEDAR FALLS — Carl and Evelyn Crow Boice are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house planned for May 26, hosted by their children.
They were married Feb. 7, 1959, at Congress Heights Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C.
Carl retired as a machinist at H and H Machine in Cedar Falls, and Evelyn retired as an administrative assistant at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls.
Their family includes children Cheryl James of Rochester, Minn., and Scott Boice of Milbank, S.D., and two grandchildren, Sarah and Hannah James.
Cards may be sent to 201 Iris Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.
After meeting at the FBI, where they both worked, Carl and Evelyn married 60 years ago. The members of the wedding party came from all different states. Their wedding photographer was an FBI agent who took crime scene photos.
