Try 1 month for 99¢
Blough/60

Mr. and Mrs. Blough

Blough /60

WATERLOO — Jim and Dorothy Blough are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at Cedar Valley Church on Ansborough Avenue.

They were married on Oct. 18, 1958, at the Methodist Church in Mitchellville.

Jim retired from MidAmerica and then retired from the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Dorothy retired from John Deere PEC.

The event will be hosted by their children, Jeff and Barb and Chris and Joan, and also by their granddaughter, Chelsea (Tony).

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments