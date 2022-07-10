 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bloom/40

  • 0
Tom and Julie (Kennon) Bloom.jpg

Tom and Julie Bloom 

MAYNARD -- Tom and Julie (Kennon) Bloom will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 16.

Tom and Julie were married on July 16, 1980, at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein.

She is a special education teacher for West Central Community School. Her husband is an engineer for Canadian National Railroad.

They are the parents of two children: Chelsea McCracken of Johnston, IA, and Natalie Bloom of Fairbank, IA. There are three grandchildren: Nolan, 10, Zoe, 7 and Briggs, 1.

Cards may be sent to 18574 110th St., Maynard, IA 50655

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News