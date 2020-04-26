Bloes/50
GILBERTVILLE – Bob and Rosie Bloes will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
Bob Bloes and Rosie Weber were married April 25, 2970, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.
Mrs. Bloes is a receptionist and medical transcription at Counseling and Assessment, and Mr. Bloes is a partner in Bloes DeKalb Seeds and is retired from John Deere.
Their children are Brenda (Jon) Davis of Independence, Becky Zoll of Gilbertville, Bridget Walker of Waterloo and Mike (Erin) Bloes of Gilbertville, as well as 11 grandchildren.
The entire family will celebrate with a family trip at a later date.
Cards may be sent to 719 12th Ave. Gilbertville IA 50634.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!