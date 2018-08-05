Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TRIPOLI -- Don and Kathy Haase Blasberg will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house from 3 to 8 p.m. next Sunday, Aug. 12, at Readlyn Community Center in Readlyn.

They were married Aug. 20, 1978, at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli.

Kathy works in customer service at Innovative Ag Services, Oran, and Don is a farmer.

Their family includes children Kristy and Matt Manson of New Hampton and Sarah and Heath Vignes of North Liberty, and two grandchildren, Braden and Brooks Manson.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

