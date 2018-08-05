TRIPOLI -- Don and Kathy Haase Blasberg will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house from 3 to 8 p.m. next Sunday, Aug. 12, at Readlyn Community Center in Readlyn.
They were married Aug. 20, 1978, at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli.
Kathy works in customer service at Innovative Ag Services, Oran, and Don is a farmer.
Their family includes children Kristy and Matt Manson of New Hampton and Sarah and Heath Vignes of North Liberty, and two grandchildren, Braden and Brooks Manson.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.