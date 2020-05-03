× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bernard/50

OVERLAND PARK, KS — Roger and Peggy Bernard will celebrate 50 years of marriage on May 8. They were married in Cedar Falls, where they lived most of their adult lives. The couple now live in Overland Park, Kan., near their children and grandchildren.

Their family includes two sons, Brett (Susie) and Justy (Kati); four grandchildren, Luke, Emily, Tyler, and Ashlee; and three granddogs.

Roger retired from John Deere, and Peggy was a teacher in the Cedar falls School District. The couple now spend their time surrounded by family and friends at their Kansas home and their lake home in Gallatin, Mo.

Shower them with cards at 5008 W. 159th Terr., Overland Park, KS 66085.

