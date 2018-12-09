Bergmann/50
SHELL ROCK — Lloyd and Cheryl Schroeder Bergmann are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., Waverly, hosted by Matt and Jaime and Nick and Amber.
They were married Dec. 13, 1968, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn.
Lloyd is owner/operator of Bergmann’s Camp Midgard Fishing Resort in Canada, and Cheryl retired from MidAmerican Energy Co.
Their family includes two children, Matt Bergmann of Tripoli and Nick Bergmann of Waverly, as well as five grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.