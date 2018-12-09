Try 1 month for 99¢
Bergmann/50

Mr. and Mrs. Bergmann

 CeceliaSchroeder

Bergmann/50

SHELL ROCK — Lloyd and Cheryl Schroeder Bergmann are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., Waverly, hosted by Matt and Jaime and Nick and Amber.

They were married Dec. 13, 1968, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn.

Lloyd is owner/operator of Bergmann’s Camp Midgard Fishing Resort in Canada, and Cheryl retired from MidAmerican Energy Co.

Their family includes two children, Matt Bergmann of Tripoli and Nick Bergmann of Waverly, as well as five grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments