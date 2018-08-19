Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Bennett/50

Mr. and Mrs. Bennett

NEW HARTFORD -- Michael and Georgia Murphy Bennett will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married Aug. 17, 1968, at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Kirksville, Mo.

Georgia retired as a teacher with the Aplington-Parkersburg School District, and Michael retired as a teacher with the Dike-New Hartford School District.

Their family includes a daughter, Dawn and Sean Hughes of Waconia, Minn., and a son, Daimien and Suzi Bennett of Dike, along with six grandchildren, Alex Andersen, Lillien Bennett, Sophia Bennett, and Megan (Donovan) Hughes Hart-Thomas, Andrea Hughes and Hannah Hughes.

Cards may be sent to 602 Main St., No. 235, New Hartford 50660. They request no gifts.

