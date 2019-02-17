Bellows/60
WASHBURN — Bill and Yvonne Voelker Bellows will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Calvary Bible Church, 4431 E. Washburn Road, Washburn.
They were married Feb. 21, 1959, at Calvary Bible Church in Washburn.
Yvonne is a homemaker, and Bill, now retired, worked at Rath Packing Co. and Bob Edgerton Construction.
Hosting the event will be their two children, Wally Bellows of Las Vegas and Ray and JoAnne Bellows of Waterloo, and grandchild Rose.
Cards are requested, and gifts are welcome.
