Mr. and Mrs. Becker

JESUP — Dennis and Joyce Becker are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a family dinner.

Dennis Becker and Joyce Miller were married Aug. 3, 1968, at Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee/La Porte City.

Mr. Becker is retired from John Deere Engineering Services, and Mrs. Becker retired as an administrative secretary at Jesup Community School.

Their children are Tricia and James Henderson of Cedar Rapids, Dana and Steve Hummel of Jesup and Ryan and Rachel Becker of Phoenix. Grandchildren are Alexis and Jade Henderson, Brenna and Ben Hummel, and Kaleb and Thailer Becker. The couple also have one great-grandchild, Isaiah Durley.

