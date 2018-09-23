Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Mr. and Mrs. Baier

WAVERLY — David and Maureen Llewellyn Baier celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at the Brown Bottle.

They were married Sept. 10, 1958.

Their family includes three children, Pamela (Kevin) Hartman of Waverly, Bruce (Diane Gosslink) Baier of Pella and Brett (Jane Campbell) Baier of Brentwood, Tenn., as well as 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

