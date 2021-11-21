Bahe/60

WAVERLY — Donald and Charlene Bahe of Waverly will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married November 23, 1961 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Denver.

Charlene is retired from Waverly-Shell Rock School District and Don is retired from farming and Prairie Construction

Their family includes two children, Dean (Trisha) Bahe of Waverly and Dwayne (Christina) Bahe of West Des Moines. They have three grandchildren, Jessica, Jacob and Camryn. They have one great-grandchild, Kaysen.

Cards may be sent to them at 2022 210th St., Waverly, IA 50677.

