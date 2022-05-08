RAYMOND -- Russ and Deb (McGee) Backes are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married May 8, 1982, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville.

He is retired from being a self-employed plasterer. She is a nurse at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, where she has been employed for more than 40 years.

They are the parents of three children: Alex of Bettendorf, Nathan of Waterloo, and Tyler of Rota, Spain.

Cards may be sent to the couple at P.O. Box 44, Raymond, IA 50667.

