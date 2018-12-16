Anderson/60

Try 1 month for 99¢
Mr. and Mrs. Anderson

WATERLOO — Robert and Nancy Parker Anderson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

They were married Dec. 20, 1958, in Hampton.

Their children are Dale and Julie of Cedar Falls, Brian and Nancy of Van Meter, Brenda and Les Gertz of Marinette, Wis., Duane, deceased, and Darwin of Alabama. They also have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to them at 2612 W. Ninth St., Waterloo 50702.

