Adams/70
WELLSBURG — Kenneth “Bud” and Violet Gelder Adams will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 8.
Kenneth retired from Fisher Controls in Marshalltown, and Violet is a homemaker.
They have four children, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at Box 217, Wellsburg 50680.
