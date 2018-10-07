Try 1 month for 99¢
WELLSBURG — Kenneth “Bud” and Violet Gelder Adams will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 8.

Kenneth retired from Fisher Controls in Marshalltown, and Violet is a homemaker.

They have four children, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at Box 217, Wellsburg 50680.

