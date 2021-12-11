celebrations cover image
An Evansdale woman has been arrested for allegedly driving three people to an armed robbery at a downtown Cedar Falls apartment that left one man dead.
Police caught three people as they were running from the scene of a home robbery early Thursday
January 10, 1990-December 5, 2021
Authorities are warning motorists to stay off the roads this morning (Thursday) following an overnight ice storm responsible for several semi crashes and two collisions that demolished squad cars.
"People have been asking to rent this place," Paco said. "I was thinking, 'Let's open something different' -- not a restaurant."
“The greatest store in the universe” will open its seventh location inside the former longtime home of the St. Vincent De Paul thrift store at 203 and 205 Main Street.
A popular food truck is now gobbling up its own storefront for a deli-style eatery in downtown Waterloo.
Authorities have detained a Waterloo man wanted on federal firearm charges following a brief chase.
Woman was conscious when rescue crews pulled her out of the water and transported her to the hospital.
Bud and Sue Hansen have cruised the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterways, the Great Lakes, the Gulf of Mexico, Florida and more.