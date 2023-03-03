CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
- The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is looking for volunteers to help out as a Perishable Good Pantry Volunteer. Volunteers will help box and distribute fresh produce to people on their giveaway days.
- The 2023 Iowa Shrine Bowl is looking for people who would be willing to help in the concession stands at the UNI-Dome during the event in July.
- Friends of the Cedar Falls Public Library is on the hunt for a volunteer photographer, who would get action shots during events and candid everyday pictures. This opportunity can be done on occasions that best fit the photographer's schedule.
- North Star Community Services is looking for help building a set for ots newest endeavor. The organization wants to help people with disabilities experience participating in theatrical arts.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.