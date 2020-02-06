Cedar Valley legislators release plan to make childcare accessible, affordable

DES MOINES -- This week, State Representatives Dave Williams and Bob Kressig, both of Cedar Falls, and Timi Brown-Powers and Ras Smith, both of Waterloo, released a four-point plan to make child care more affordable and accessible to Iowa families.
“Over the last several years, the cost of child care has continued to rise while the number of child care slots available to parents has dropped dramatically,” Kressig said in a news release.
“Iowa ranks as one of the top states in the U.S. where both parents are working and have children under six years old,” added Smith. “As we continue to see the average cost of child care for two kids under five years rise up to $1,315 per month, we need to take bold action to help Iowa families.”
The four-point plan includes:
1. Grants to expand or open a new licensed child care facility to end child care deserts and give families more options for child care. The new Child Care Center and Child Development Home Grant Fund would provide direct financial assistance to startup or expand licensed child care facilities.
2. Partner with small business to expand child care to encourage more small businesses to provide child care benefits to their employees through tax credits. The benefits include building or fixing an existing structure at or near the small business or operating or leasing a building to operate a child care center for their employees.
3. Expand child care assistance to another 7,300 children by increasing the child care assistance program. CCA is available to families with income less than 145% of the federal poverty level, which is $30,132 for a family of three in Iowa.
4. Expand child care and dependent care tax credit to more families. Currently, the credit is only available for families with an income under $45,000 and it still falls well short of the actual cost of child care. The plan will double the tax credit for low-income families and expand it to more families who still struggle to pay for child care.
“As Iowa faces a child care crisis in both urban and rural areas, it not only impacts families with small kids, it’s also a drag on Iowa’s economy and a huge barrier in recruiting and building a skilled workforce,” said Williams.
“We need to work together to make sure child care is our top priority this session, that means new grants to open new child care facilities, helping parents with the high cost of child care, and partnering with small businesses to expand child care to their employees," said Brown-Powers.
To learn more about the plan, go to www.iowahouse.org/childcare.