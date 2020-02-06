Cedar Valley legislators release plan to make childcare accessible, affordable

DES MOINES -- This week, State Representatives Dave Williams and Bob Kressig, both of Cedar Falls, and Timi Brown-Powers and Ras Smith, both of Waterloo, released a four-point plan to make child care more affordable and accessible to Iowa families.

“Over the last several years, the cost of child care has continued to rise while the number of child care slots available to parents has dropped dramatically,” Kressig said in a news release.

“Iowa ranks as one of the top states in the U.S. where both parents are working and have children under six years old,” added Smith. “As we continue to see the average cost of child care for two kids under five years rise up to $1,315 per month, we need to take bold action to help Iowa families.”

The four-point plan includes:

1. Grants to expand or open a new licensed child care facility to end child care deserts and give families more options for child care. The new Child Care Center and Child Development Home Grant Fund would provide direct financial assistance to startup or expand licensed child care facilities.