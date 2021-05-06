Cedar Valley Hospice nurse Abagail Bumsted known for caring, positive attitude

The nominator for Bumsted’s honor of becoming one of the 2021 Top Nurses said, “(Abagail) is very passionate about her job and is known for her caring personality and positive attitude.”

Bumsted admits hospice can be a difficult job. “There are hard days but it also is very rewarding, being able to help families during those difficult times, bringing comfort to their loved ones.”

Hospice caregivers go to patients’ homes, nursing facilities or wherever the patient is. COVID added additional challenges to providing the TLC they are known for.

“We have to be prepared for that,” Bumsted said. “I had COVID in November.

“But COVID drew me in even more. A lot of families weren’t able to be with their loved ones because of the virus. We were able to be there for support. It meant a lot to me.”

Besides her nurse grandmother, Bumsted says all her co-workers at Cedar Valley Hospice have been mentors, particularly because she is one of the younger nurses on staff.

“They all have been very willing to help me,” she said. “I can call our doctor and nurse practitioner, tell them what’s going on and they are more than willing to give advice.”