CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:

The UNI Culture & Intensive English Program needs volunteers for their Talking Tuesdays program. Participants will go to the Maucker Union and have a conversation with someone who needs to practice their English.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl is currently needs help with their ticket booths. Volunteers will help out at the UNI-Dome and take ickets through the second quarter of the game.

The Americans For Independent Living is looking for volunteers to fold clothes.

The Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman needs advocates for long-term care. Volunteers will listen to individuals talk about their concerns and help find solutions.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

Grout Museum's Norris Corson Family Planetarium Planetarium 1 Planetarium 2 Planetarium 6 Planetarium 3 Planetarium 8 Planetarium 4 Planetarium 5 Planetarium 7