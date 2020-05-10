Cedar Valley Farmers Market
The Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Kimball Ridge will start its 18th season this Tuesday afternoon, May 12th, from 3:30 to 6 pm. Local farmers and bakers will feature a wide selection of homemade baked goods, plants, asparagus, radishes, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, green beans, and green onions. Located on the SE corner of Kimball Ave. and Ridgeway, behind Wells Fargo Bank and MercyOne Cancer Treatment Center. We will be open every Tuesday from 3:30 to 6 pm through Oct. 27th. Social distancing protocols will be followed. Handwash stations available. Credit, debit, and EBT card accepted at select booths. 

