Being named “Best of the Best” in optical services by Cedar Valley voters in 2015 was a proud moment for the Cedar Valley Eye Care Optical Department. Now, in 2020, the opticians at Cedar Valley Eye Care have again taken home that top award, this time for the sixth year in a row, which is a true honor for the staff.

“Our goal every day is to provide personalized service by really listening to our customers and catering to their individual vision needs so they can feel comfortable trusting their eye care to us,” said Gina Allison, optical manager at Cedar Valley Eye Care. “Winning ‘Best of the Best’ is an achievement for our optical team and it emphasizes our ability to create those long-term customer relationships. We want to thank our customers for continuing to show their confidence in us by voting us ‘Best of the Best’.”