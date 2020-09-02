Being named “Best of the Best” in optical services by Cedar Valley voters in 2015 was a proud moment for the Cedar Valley Eye Care Optical Department. Now, in 2020, the opticians at Cedar Valley Eye Care have again taken home that top award, this time for the sixth year in a row, which is a true honor for the staff.
“Our goal every day is to provide personalized service by really listening to our customers and catering to their individual vision needs so they can feel comfortable trusting their eye care to us,” said Gina Allison, optical manager at Cedar Valley Eye Care. “Winning ‘Best of the Best’ is an achievement for our optical team and it emphasizes our ability to create those long-term customer relationships. We want to thank our customers for continuing to show their confidence in us by voting us ‘Best of the Best’.”
From its beginnings over six decades ago and continuing through the present, Cedar Valley Eye Care has offered a wide selection of unique frames, exclusive styles, and an experienced group of optical professionals. Whether you’re looking for the latest in eyewear fashions from the Tom Ford collection or luxury brands like Tiffany, or familiar brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Kate Spade, and Coach, there are more than 1,500 frames to choose from. Cedar Valley Eye Care also offers eyewear for specific activities, including bicycling, golfing, and fishing. Along with the amazing frame selection, the latest in digital lens technology, from single-vision to progressive lenses, and advanced coatings, for computer and tablet use, are also available.
Importantly, Cedar Valley Eye Care’s opticians, who collectively have more than 100 years of professional experience, work together as a team to ensure that every customer achieves the look that fits his or her individual tastes, preferences and personality. Attaining that high level of product and service satisfaction is how the team at Cedar Valley Eye Care defines success, and it’s a goal they work toward with every customer.
“We feel that the secret to being the ‘Best of the Best’ is enjoying and taking pride in our work, and always focusing first on our customers,” said Allison. “We want to help them select eyewear that will be durable, reliable, fashionable, and functional, and that customized approach to serving our customers is why we’ve continued to earn the community’s trust year after year, and why we’ve grown as an organization.”
For customer-focused optical services, visit Cedar Valley Eye Care in Waterloo on East San Marnan Drive and in Cedar Falls on West First Street.
