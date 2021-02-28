Cedar Valley educators have seen success in providing virtual and in-person learning to students

“The CDC came out in 2003 with these recommendations,” she noted. Many health professionals didn’t fully implement the measures and the general public had little awareness of them. “So, I guess if there’s a silver lining that came out of COVID, it’s that people are paying attention to infection control.”

Other precautions are also taken before patients can be seen at the clinic, which is open to the general public.

When making an appointment, they go through COVID-19 pre-screening questions on the phone and again upon arrival at the clinic, where their temperatures are taken. The waiting room has been expanded, with patients sitting in chairs that are 10 feet apart. Patients are rescreened if someone who had been seen on the same day contacts the clinic about a positive test.

Boge said the dental program “basically hit a giant pause button” on its labs in March due to the pandemic. Classes began online March 23. When the Iowa Dental Board gave permission in June to reopen for the hands-on training “then we had solid clinics and labs” until July 9 followed by student testing for certification.

“I’m grateful we’re still able to be in clinics,” said Abbey Shroyer, who will graduate in May from the dental hygienist program.