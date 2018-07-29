It's time for the annual Cedar River cleanup with the festival set for today.
We'll celebrate with a festival today at Spicoli's starting at 1 p.m. $5 cover or free if you participated in Saturday's cleanup.
Scheduled to perform are Free Range Medicine, The Walking Ded Zeppelin, Guss Royall, the Rush Cleveland Trio, Raldo & Friends and Uncle Chuck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.