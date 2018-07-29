Cedar River Festival

It's time for the annual Cedar River cleanup with the festival set for today.

We'll celebrate with a festival today at Spicoli's starting at 1 p.m. $5 cover or free if you participated in Saturday's cleanup.

Scheduled to perform are Free Range Medicine, The Walking Ded Zeppelin, Guss Royall, the Rush Cleveland Trio, Raldo & Friends and Uncle Chuck.

