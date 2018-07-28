It's time for the annual Cedar River cleanup with a festival to follow on Sunday.
Canoes will launch from Deerwood Park in Evansdale at 8 a.m. today.
They will provide everything you need -- from canoes to trash bags. "Whether you're an experienced paddler or a first-timer, we promise an amazing day on the river and the satisfaction of doing good while having fun."
We'll celebrate with a festival on Sunday -- Sunday July 29th at Spicoli's starring at 1 p.m. $5 Cover or FREE if you participate in the Clean Up on Saturday. Check out the line up below - thanks to all the performers!
Complete this short survey to register: https://bit.ly/2LJME89
