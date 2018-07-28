073117ho-river-cleanup

Garland Krabbenhoft, right, plant manager at Flint Hills Resources Fairbank, the local ethanol plant, is shown with his wife, Heather, and son, Nicholas, while paddling the Upper Cedar River to pick up trash during the annual Project AWARE river cleanup event organized by the Iowa DNR.

It's time for the annual Cedar River cleanup with a festival to follow on Sunday.

Canoes will launch from Deerwood Park in Evansdale at 8 a.m. today.

They will provide everything you need -- from canoes to trash bags. "Whether you're an experienced paddler or a first-timer, we promise an amazing day on the river and the satisfaction of doing good while having fun."

We'll celebrate with a festival on Sunday -- Sunday July 29th at Spicoli's starring at 1 p.m. $5 Cover or FREE if you participate in the Clean Up on Saturday. Check out the line up below - thanks to all the performers!

Complete this short survey to register: https://bit.ly/2LJME89

