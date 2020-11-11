Cedar Falls Utilities sets rates

CEDAR FALLS — The city-owned utility won’t increase gas and electric prices as much as planned in 2021 after adjusting its budget at the request of the board.

The Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees unanimously approved the 2021 budget and rate changes, 4-0.

The rate changes go into effect for all customers in January, and customers will be mailed a letter to that effect soon.

“Cedar Falls rates are still among the lowest in Iowa,” CFU spokesperson Mollie Strouse said in a release after the board’s decision Wednesday. She said the average household’s natural gas bill would rise by 77 cents per month and its water bill by $1.32 per month.

Cable television customers will see rates go up either $5 or $8, depending on whether they have Basic or Basic Plus packages. Internet and phone rates remain the same.

Under the proposed budget, governmental entities will see an electric base rate increase of 5.9%, while the University of Northern Iowa will see a 2.2% increase and commercial customers a 0.4% increase. Residential customers will not see an increase on their electric bills.