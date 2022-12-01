Cedar Falls to cut ribbon on state certified industrial site

CEDAR FALLS — Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, will visit Cedar Falls on Tuesday to celebrate the unveiling of the first Cedar Falls state-certified industrial site Tuesday.

The event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Public Works Complex located at 2200 Technology Parkway, according to a press release.

Durham will join Mayor Rob Green and City Administrator Ron Gaines as speakers during the celebration prior to a ribbon cutting from Grow Cedar Valley.

The certified site is located at the West Viking Road Industrial Park, covers 199.77 acres, and is adjacent to an existing, established city-owned industrial park with convenient access to U.S. Highway 20. The property is zoned light industrial and positioned to serve a variety of businesses including manufacturing, logistics, and distribution/warehousing. Fiber optic internet capability from Cedar Falls Utilities allows businesses to grow quickly and efficiently while benefiting from Iowa’s low cost of living.

“Our first certified site designation puts a global spotlight on the Cedar Falls industrial parks, and we’re eager to welcome a new major manufacturing operation into our wonderful community,” said Green. “Thanks to our talented city and utility staffs and our state partners at IEDA for making this happen.”

Certified sites are advantageous for companies looking to build new facilities as they are ready for development immediately. Sites have already conducted a pre-qualification process and met state readiness criteria.