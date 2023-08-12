A talented senior class led the Cedar Falls Tiger men’s golf team to its third top three finish in three years last fall.

Two of those seniors – Owen Sawyer (Iowa State) and Max Tjoa (Iowa) moved on to Division I institutions to continue their careers.

As talented as Sawyer, Tjoa and fellow senior Jack Beecher were on the golf course, they were equally as important as leaders.

Cedar Falls head coach Jeremiah Longnecker says it is one thing for him to tell his team to stick around after practice to get in more practice.

But when guys like Sawyer, Tjoa and Beecher said and did those things the message has more sticking power.

With those players on to new and bigger heights, Longnecker says it is up to 2023-34 senior Evan Schofield to take on those duties.

“We are going to have to rely on his leadership a lot,” Longnecker said. “He has been playing incredibly well this summer with multiple competitive rounds in the 60s. He has competed well in some really tough tournaments, and I feel he is more than a solid No. 1.

“Last year’s seniors…I treated them honestly almost like assistant coaches and that will be Evan this year. It’s a role he’s ready for.”

Schofield tied for 15th this past week at the Iowa Junior Open at Blue Top Ridge in Riverside. He opened with a 74 and was just four shots back of the leaders heading into the final round that was shortened by rain.

Schofield is one of four returning players back for the Tigers. Junior Anthony Galvin has been a two-year regular and was a member of the 2021 state title team. Sophomore Drew Larimer has made huge strides after averaging 81.67 over six 18-hole rounds last year.

“Anthony is going to play No. 4 because of qualifying rounds, but that is not necessarily indicates what I’m expecting from him,” Longnecker said. “Drew has really improved, and he is going to be our No. 2. He has a game that will travel to any course.”

Senior Graham Bremner was in and out of the Tigers’ lineup last year and was an alternate at the state championships, while sophomore Ethan Boyle and senior Carson Wolf will round out the top seven for Cedar Falls.

“Ethan hits a country mile, and just shot a 70 at the final Waterloo Junior Golf Association final event,” Longnecker said. “Carson…you can’t find a kid who has spent more time at a golf course this summer.

“We’ve had a lot of kids who have played in a lot of competitive tournaments this summer and that is only going to ready and harden them to pressure a little bit this season.”

Cedar Falls and Waterloo West opened the 2023 fall season at the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta Thursday.

West’s top returning player is Brody Schmidt.

Waterloo East will open its fall season on Aug. 21 at the Mason City Riverhawk Invitational at Highland Park in Mason City. The Trojans return a pair of regulars from the 2022 season in Keegan Aitchison and Jonah Helmrichs.