Cedar Falls startup Moov raises $5.5M in seed funding

CEDAR FALLS — Bob Smith believes his startup company, Moov, is poised to make a big splash in the world of financial technology, known as fintech.

Now, he’s got the investors to prove it.

Executives at Moov Financial, based in Cedar Falls, announced in mid-August they had raised $5.5 million in seed funding, much of that from Bain Capital Ventures, five other venture capital firms and 27 “angel” investors.

Veridian Credit Union, which provides the banking side of Moov’s financial platform, also participated in the company’s initial funding round and signed a strategic partnership agreement.

“We’re very excited by it. Bain Capital is one of the most reputable fintech venture funds in the world,” Smith, a co-founder and president of the company, said. “It was not easy. But we had the right idea at the right time.”

Moov, which was started in 2018 and now has employees in six states, allows companies both large and small to embed banking and payment functionality into their apps using open-source software.

It’s helpful, Smith said, because otherwise companies have to build that functionality themselves, or pay for a third-party system like Plaid or Square.