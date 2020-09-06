Cedar Falls startup Moov raises $5.5M in seed funding

CEDAR FALLS — Bob Smith believes his startup company, Moov, is poised to make a big splash in the world of financial technology, known as fintech.
Now, he’s got the investors to prove it.
Executives at Moov Financial, based in Cedar Falls, announced in mid-August they had raised $5.5 million in seed funding, much of that from Bain Capital Ventures, five other venture capital firms and 27 “angel” investors.
Veridian Credit Union, which provides the banking side of Moov’s financial platform, also participated in the company’s initial funding round and signed a strategic partnership agreement.
“We’re very excited by it. Bain Capital is one of the most reputable fintech venture funds in the world,” Smith, a co-founder and president of the company, said. “It was not easy. But we had the right idea at the right time.”
Moov, which was started in 2018 and now has employees in six states, allows companies both large and small to embed banking and payment functionality into their apps using open-source software.
It’s helpful, Smith said, because otherwise companies have to build that functionality themselves, or pay for a third-party system like Plaid or Square.
“We became the de facto company,” Smith said. “The need has been there. We thought someone else may have done it, but it has just not gotten done.”
With the $5.5 million investment, Smith said he and CEO Wade Arnold plan to hire a team of 15 employees to grow and deepen their fintech, particularly those adept at Javascript, back-end and front-end software engineers and those with payment backgrounds.
“We’re trying to really find the highest-quality niche software engineers,” he said, noting his company is set up for remote work. “We think there’s a lot of great talent in Iowa, and we’re excited about trying to bring as many to the table as we can.”
Though Moov runs in the background of other companies’ apps, Smith said his company’s current low profile doesn’t bother him.
“The broader market may or may not know Moov,” he said. “Payments just have to work, and we’re building payments at scale.”
