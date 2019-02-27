A clarification is needed on a story titled "Cedar Falls council schedule special parking/PSO meeting" in the Feb. 27 Courier. Jeff Olson, Cedar Falls public safety director, said the city has at least six public safety officers who are interested in moving to the fire department, and four of those six will be able move after this meeting.
