The contractor for the city of Cedar Falls, Blacktop Service Co., started the 2023 seal coat project on Wednesday. All construction is anticipated to be completed in one week, depending on weather. Each individual road will only take a few hours of work and then will be reopened. The following roads have been scheduled for seal coating:
- Fleshner Lane from Union Road to north city limits.
- Bronson Court from Rainbow Drive to Parrish Street.
- Grand Boulevard from Parrish Street to east city limits.
- Lakeview Drive Lane from Lakeview Drive to pump station.
- Cottonwood Lane from Scenic Drive to pump station.
- Fairview Cemetery, various lanes.
- Hillside Cemetery, various lanes.
- Greenwood Cemetery, various lanes.
- Union Road from West 27th Street to Viking Road.
- Icehouse parking lot, northern half.
- Water Reclamation Facility from East Fourth Street to East Fifth Street.
- Yard waste site from East Main Street to end of drive.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact Matthew Tolan at (319) 268- 5164 or matthew.tolan@cedarfalls.com.