CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Schools Foundation board members and staff recently presented Floyd Winter, founding president and retired district administrator, with a plaque at their July retreat to celebrate the establishment of the Floyd & Sherry Winter Sustainability Fund.
“We’ll always have a passion for Cedar Falls Schools, so we want to do our part to ensure its successful future,” said Floyd Winter.
Floyd Winter takes a photo with foundation board members and staff at the July retreat.
Contributed
The plaque will be displayed in the foundation’s office to honor the time and talent the Winters have given to the organization. The endowed fund will support the foundation’s operating expenses.
If interested in honoring the Winters by contributing to the organization’s sustainability, gifts may be made at
cfschools.org/foundation/donate.
Photos: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. through the years
Robert Kennedy Jr., when asked why he was wearing a "Black is beautiful," button Thursday on April 1, 1982 in New York He points to his fiance Emily Black. Her reaction was even more simple. She just pointed to herself and smiled. The couple at Trax after friend gave Kennedy a bachelor party in New York earlier in the evening. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Emily Black Kennedy, at right with Art Buchwald, center at a reception celebrating the publication of the autobiography of Virginia Durr, "Outside the Magic Circle", at the library of New York University on Feb 19, 1986, at New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
President Bill Clinton chats with Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, and her son, Robert Kennedy Jr., before the start of a memorial mass, Sunday, June 6, 1993 at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Thousands joined the Kennedy family to honor RFK on the 25th anniversary of his death. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)
Greg Gibson
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fishes with his son Bobby, 8, left, and daughter Kathleen, nicknamed "Kick," on the dock of his 11-acre Mount Kisco estate, Sept. 7, 1993.
Garth Vaughn
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears with Liz Claiborne at the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, Thursday, June 15, 2000. Claiborne was honored with the lifetime achievement award. (AP Photo/Mitch Jacobson)
MITCH JACOBSON
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., president of the Waterkeeper Alliance, addresses the delegates at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, July 28, 2004, in Boston. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
RON EDMONDS
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., gestures while speaking at Unity College in Unity, Maine, Friday, Sept. 23, 2005. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
PAT WELLENBACH
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during the Green Sunday At Red Rocks Democratic National Convention welcoming concert in Morrison, Colo. on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Matt Sayles
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., left, speaks with former United States President Bill Clinton during a ceremony to mark the official renaming of the Triborough Bridge to the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, gestures as he speaks during a news conference as he endorses Gov. Charlie Crist, right, in Crist's independent candidacy for the Senate, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2010 at Shelby's Kitchen & Deli in Deerfield Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes remarks during a rally Monday, May 7, 2012, in Portland, Ore. Columbia Riverkeeper, the Sierra Club, Climate Solutions and Greenpeace sponsored the rally to fight a half-dozen proposals to ship coal from Montana and Wyoming to Asia through Northwest ports. The opponents warn of local problems from coal dust and long coal trains. They also say expanding Asian access to American coal would be bad for the world environment. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends the premiere of the HBO documentary "Ethel" at the Time Warner Center on Monday Oct. 15, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is arrested in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013, as prominent environmental leaders tied themselves to the White House gate to protest the Keystone XL oil pipeline. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
Ann Heisenfelt
Woody Harrelson, left, star of "LBJ," embraces Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the premiere of the film at the ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Cheryl Hines, right, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. appear in the audience at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)
Vince Bucci
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. attends the 2018 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Andy Kropa
Attorney Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., speaks against proposed Democratic bills that would add new doses of vaccines to attend school, during a protest rally on behalf of New York state families against the vaccination of children at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Hans Pennink
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of Robert Kennedy, stages a protest against the COVID-19 vaccination green pass in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, in Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
JOSH REYNOLDS
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., arrives to testify before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!