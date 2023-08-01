CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Schools Foundation board members and staff recently presented Floyd Winter, founding president and retired district administrator, with a plaque at their July retreat to celebrate the establishment of the Floyd & Sherry Winter Sustainability Fund.

“We’ll always have a passion for Cedar Falls Schools, so we want to do our part to ensure its successful future,” said Floyd Winter.

The plaque will be displayed in the foundation’s office to honor the time and talent the Winters have given to the organization. The endowed fund will support the foundation’s operating expenses.

If interested in honoring the Winters by contributing to the organization’s sustainability, gifts may be made at cfschools.org/foundation/donate.

