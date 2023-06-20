CEDAR FALLS — A former place of worship near downtown Cedar Falls will be given new life in the coming months following the city Board of Adjustment's approval on Tuesday.

Since last November, property owner of 209 Walnut St. Chad Welsh and local business owner McKenna Pryor have been working together to move Pryor's salon, Dolled Up Studios, into the former Faith Wesleyan Church.

Welsh originally purchased the property ____. The location had been a church site for over a century, the current structure being built in 1952.

The duo received approval from City Council on May 1, including the passing of an amendment to the zoning code which now allows for "personal service uses" for vacant institutional buildings such as churches and schools.

When presented in front of the board, the project received little to no pushback.

"It's exciting to be able to see an old church getting utilized for something good," board member Sue Beach said.

Concern was raised about the level of traffic on Second Street and the potential resulting safety concerns for street-parking patrons. Pryor stated that she plans to highly encourage her customers to park in the property's parking lot, which currently has 12 standard parking spots and 2 ADA spots.

The salon plans to abide by a handful of other conditions in order to be housed in such a residential part of town. It will not have any illuminated signage outside of the building and will only operate daytime hours, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. - 4p.m. Saturday.

As the renovating of the church continues, Welsh assured that there are no plans for structural changes to the building. He plans to reside the top section of the building's exterior to remove the cross symbols.

Tuesday was the first time the Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment had met since December 2021. Other business included the approval of a variance request to build a driveway at 422 Iowa St. and selecting new board officers.