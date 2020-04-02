Cedar Falls Public Safety helping students celebrate birthdays

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls Public Safety is helping local elementary students enjoy a special birthday celebration even as schools remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Through June 1, the Public Safety team is encouraging families with children 12 and under to contact them to set up a birthday drive-by of the fire truck and police cruiser.

Public Safety personnel will be practicing social distancing during the rides by remaining in the vehicles and encouraging all individuals who may be watching to continue to follow CDC guidelines by putting 6 feet between them and their neighbors.

The Public Safety team looks forward to the drive-by birthdays as a way to continue to connect with the community during the COVID-19 emergency. They had reached out to other agencies in the surrounding areas that were participating in the program to learn more about the unity it brought to their local neighborhoods.