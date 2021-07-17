Cedar Falls passes first playoff test

URBANDALE – The Cedar Falls Tigers are seeded fifth in their six-team Class 4A substate.
But that has not stopped the Tigers from continuing to pursue their season-long goal of returning to the state baseball tournament.
Cedar Falls used back-to-back big innings to knock off No. 2 seed Urbandale 12-5 late Friday night.
The Tigers (17-20) now advance to play at No. 3 seed Iowa City West (22-14) on Monday night. The winner of that game will battle top seeded Cedar Rapids Prairie (31-8) on Wednesday for a berth at state.
In Friday’s win, the Tigers broke open a close game by collecting four runs in the fourth inning and five runs in the fifth.
Senior Connor Woods had two hits and drove in four runs to lead the Cedar Falls offense.
Teammate Logan Strassburg scored three runs while Caleb Raisty had two hits and scored twice. Brody Bartlett also had two hits in the victory.
Starter Zach Neese was the winning pitcher for the Tigers. He struck out five batters in 5 2/3 innings.
Brayden Smith followed with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Cedar Falls. He struck out one.
“It was a great team win – we had contributions from every spot in the lineup,” Cedar Falls coach Brett Williams said. “Zach pitched well against an excellent hitting lineup. Connor came through with four RBIs. And our outfield made some great catches.”
Cedar Falls is peaking at the right time after battling its share of adversity this summer. The Tigers had a number of players out with injuries early in the year.
“We played as a unit and that is what you have to do in the playoffs,” Williams said. “We know that it will be a tough challenge winning road games, but we have been in this position before and many of our guys have experience.
“We are excited to earn another game against Iowa City West. We had a ton of fan support (Friday) and that was huge for our kids. I am really proud of this team.”
West drops close
game on roadThe Waterloo West Wahawks saw their season end Friday night in a tough 3-2 substate baseball setback at Iowa City West.
The Wahawks ran into a top pitcher in Iowa City West’s Marcus Morgan, a University of Iowa recruit.
Morgan allowed just two hits and a walk in the complete-game victory, but he allowed a two-run homer to Waterloo West’s Luke Fordyce in the top of the sixth inning.
Fordyce’s homer pulled the fourth-seeded Wahawks within a run, but Morgan retired the final four batters. He struck out 14 for the third-seeded Trojans.
Waterloo West finished the season with a 17-20 overall record.