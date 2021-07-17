Cedar Falls passes first playoff test

URBANDALE – The Cedar Falls Tigers are seeded fifth in their six-team Class 4A substate.

But that has not stopped the Tigers from continuing to pursue their season-long goal of returning to the state baseball tournament.

Cedar Falls used back-to-back big innings to knock off No. 2 seed Urbandale 12-5 late Friday night.

The Tigers (17-20) now advance to play at No. 3 seed Iowa City West (22-14) on Monday night. The winner of that game will battle top seeded Cedar Rapids Prairie (31-8) on Wednesday for a berth at state.

In Friday’s win, the Tigers broke open a close game by collecting four runs in the fourth inning and five runs in the fifth.

Senior Connor Woods had two hits and drove in four runs to lead the Cedar Falls offense.

Teammate Logan Strassburg scored three runs while Caleb Raisty had two hits and scored twice. Brody Bartlett also had two hits in the victory.

Starter Zach Neese was the winning pitcher for the Tigers. He struck out five batters in 5 2/3 innings.

Brayden Smith followed with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Cedar Falls. He struck out one.