Cedar Falls Native Wins Pharmacist Award

CEDAR FALLS -- The Iowa Pharmacy Association (IPA) is pleased to announce the 2021 recipient of the Robert G. Gibbs Distinguished Pharmacist Award is Steve Firman, BS Pharm, MBA, FAPhA, of Cedar Falls.

The award was presented at the Association’s virtual 2021 Annual Meeting on September 23. The Robert G. Gibbs Distinguished Pharmacist Award recognizes a pharmacist for outstanding contributions to the profession of pharmacy and the Iowa Pharmacy Association.

The award is the highest recognition provided to a pharmacist by IPA and is named in honor of IPA’s past Executive Officer who served the Association from 1959-1979. Steve Firman received his BS in Pharmacy from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa. Currently, Firman serves as the CEO of Pharmacy Marketing Group, Inc. (PMG). He is also President of FPCI, an administrative management and public policy consulting firm. Before joining PMG, Firman served as Director of Pharmacy at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo for 16 years, and then as Legislative Liaison and Vice President of Business Development and Special Projects for the Iowa Pharmacists Association. He has also owned two eastern Iowa community pharmacy practices.

Firman currently serves as a board member and past chair for Iowa Public Radio and as chair of the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area Board of Trustees. Firman is the current president of the IPA Foundation Board of Directors, as well as a past president of IPA.

“For his entire career, Steve has made it a priority to show up, support and strengthen the profession of pharmacy,” said Kate Gainer, Executive Vice President & CEO of the Iowa Pharmacy Association. “He has provided decades of leadership and is a deserving recipient of the Robert G. Gibbs Distinguished Pharmacist Award.” ###

