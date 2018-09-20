WATERLOO — A Cedar Falls man has been arrested following a Tuesday chase with a stolen motorcycle in Waterloo.

Police said 25-year-old Matthew Bailey Boehmler, of 1238 Clark Drive, was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital after he wiped out on Broadway Street near Kern Street during the pursuit. He was arrested for felony eluding, second-degree theft and driving while barred when he was released from the hospital later that day.

According to police, an officer attempted to stop a silver Honda motorcycle before 6 a.m. Tuesday near the U.S. Highway 218 and Highway 20 interchange. The chase continued until the crash at the Broadway curve, police said.

Man indicted on weapons charge

NASHUA— A California man who was found with a gun and drugs during a traffic stop near Nashua has been indicted on federal weapons charges.

A grand jury handed up an indictment charging Nicholas Ryan Acosta, 28, of Palmdale, Calif., with one count of drug user in possession of a firearm on Sept. 11. The indictment was unsealed Tuesday.

Acosta was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. June 10 at Highway 218’s mile marker 220 when a Nashua officer spotted him traveling 95 mph in a 65-mph zone.

A police canine alerted to the rear bumper of Acosta’s Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, and officers found a green leafy substance, amphetamine pills, and an ecstasy pill. A 9mm Glock Model 19 handgun was inside the vehicle’s glove compartment, according to police.

Police also found ammunition and spare magazines.

Court records allege Acosta was a marijuana user.

