WATERLOO — A Cedar Falls man has been arrested following a Tuesday chase with a stolen motorcycle in Waterloo.
Police said 25-year-old Matthew Bailey Boehmler, of 1238 Clark Drive, was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital after he wiped out on Broadway Street near Kern Street during the pursuit. He was arrested for felony eluding, second-degree theft and driving while barred when he was released from the hospital later that day.
According to police, an officer attempted to stop a silver Honda motorcycle before 6 a.m. Tuesday near the U.S. Highway 218 and Highway 20 interchange. The chase continued until the crash at the Broadway curve, police said.
Man indicted on weapons charge
NASHUA— A California man who was found with a gun and drugs during a traffic stop near Nashua has been indicted on federal weapons charges.
A grand jury handed up an indictment charging Nicholas Ryan Acosta, 28, of Palmdale, Calif., with one count of drug user in possession of a firearm on Sept. 11. The indictment was unsealed Tuesday.
Acosta was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. June 10 at Highway 218’s mile marker 220 when a Nashua officer spotted him traveling 95 mph in a 65-mph zone.
A police canine alerted to the rear bumper of Acosta’s Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, and officers found a green leafy substance, amphetamine pills, and an ecstasy pill. A 9mm Glock Model 19 handgun was inside the vehicle’s glove compartment, according to police.
Police also found ammunition and spare magazines.
Court records allege Acosta was a marijuana user.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.