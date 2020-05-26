Cedar Falls High School, Cedar Falls

"The Privilege of Uncertainty" by Senior Speaker Devin O’Loughlin
Senior speaker I’d like to begin by first recognizing us, the class of 2020. In watching oldcommencement speeches, I’ve noticed the commonly-used line “it took a lot for us to get to this point.”
I think we can all agree that for the class of 2020, it definitely took a lot for us to get to this point, and for that, I commend all of us.
When I first started working on this speech, I wrote an outline that focused on uncertainty: The uncertainty we have faced entering high school, meeting new people, taking chances on new sports, jobs, clubs and the uncertainty we would continue to face after high school.
Not even one month after submitting my outline for consideration, we all found out that school would be cancelled for what ended up being the rest of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, all of us, our families, and the world, were thrown into perhaps the most uncertain times that any of us have experienced. How’s that for irony?
While history may remember us as the “Corona Class of 2020,” I believe that we should not allow ourselves to be defined solely by our circumstances. We are so much more than a virus, and therefore, from this point on I would like to focus on something we can always, though perhaps unexpectedly, rely on: Uncertainty.
No matter how different we all are, we can all be united by our interactions with uncertainty. When this commencement ends, we will have entered a new stage in our lives that is full of the unpredictable.
Today I want to talk about all of the uncertainty we have faced before and during high school, and the uncertainty we will face after high school.
Then, I want to offer up my advice on how to not only deal with this doubt, but how to Three years ago, Cedar Falls High School was the uncertainty looming on the horizon for us.
I remember having dozens of questions in my head in the weeks leading upto the first day of class: Will I make friends? Do I actually have to write in cursive? Is not having air conditioning really that bad? To answer the last one, yes, it is really that bad.
Looking back, some of these questions may seem silly or obvious, even though at the time they seemed crucial to survival.
However, when we entered high school, the questions didn’t go away. If anything, now we had even more: Why don’t the basements connect? Why are some teachers so much worse at writing emails than students? Did someone really put laxatives in the water at prom?
To be honest, most of us still haven’t figured out the answers to some of these questions. Luckily, we learned to live with them. They never went away, but we found other things to focus on, like figuring out what career path we want, enjoying the rest of our adolescence, and complaining about the underclassmen.
Once this commencement ends, we’re going to face a lot of questions ranging from figuring out whether Carol Baskins really killed her husband to deciding what we want to do with the rest of our lives.
This all-important uncertainty may be daunting, but it is crucial that we learn to embrace it. For this, I have two pieces of advice.
First, know that uncertainty is scary, but it is also a privilege, because it represents a choice. Having a choice can mean having the opportunity to make a mistake, but it can also mean having the possibility to do something that makes you happy. Mistakes are inevitable and often unpredictable, but they help build us into better, more knowledgeable people.
Choices come with a lot of pressure, but remember nothing is ever guaranteed to be what you thought it would be. Uncertainty is a constant in life, so we might as well learn to embrace it. If it still scares you, remember that we overcame the unknowns before high school, so this won’t exactly be your first time facing them. We will be entering a world of higher stakes — losing your job is a lot more severe than getting a detention — but hopefully we’ve gained the knowledge we need to survive.
Second, don’t be afraid to admit uncertainty. There isn’t a “Power Hour” in life, so don’t be afraid to seek out help when you really need it, because eventually, you will really need it.
Think about it. If Lil Nas X hadn’t asked Billy Ray Cyrus to be part of the “Old Town Road” remix, then he wouldn’t have had a #1 hit. Beyond genre-bending music, asking for help can lead to really amazing things, but you have to overcome the uncertainty involved in reaching out.
Amongst all of this uncertainty, there are two things I am sure of: 1) no one has it all figured out, and 2) that is absolutely fine.
We all grapple with figuring out what our next move is, but we can’t let that stop us from making them. As you leave high school, use whatever lessons you’ve learned, in or out of class, to navigate the unknown. We are entering an unprecedented world, one none of us knew to expect. But it is a world that we, because of the uncertainty that we are privileged to have, are as ready for as anyone.
So, Cedar Falls High School class of 2020, roll up your sleeves. It’s time to get to work.
Class colors: Obsidian black and ruby red
Class flower: Dahlia
Class motto: “You're on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the one who'll decide where to go." Dr. Seuss
Graduating seniors
Nauman Abbasi
Jordon R. Adams
Xavier Russell Robert Adams
Stanley Robert Adix
Noor Afzal
Bryce Arthur Albaugh
Lance Michael Albert
Beau Alan Jakob Andersen
Heather Kay Andress
Samuel Todd Appenzeller
Blake Matthew Arends
Noah Mark Arends
Roxanna Arreola
David Aslamov
Emma Lynn Ausborn
Mihaela Victoria Axinte
Cameron Steven Bagby
Jibreel Al'amin Bailey
Elizabeth Rose Bainbridge
Abigail Elizabeth Balong
Caiden PatRick Barnett
Luke Joseph Barrett
Jackson Russell Barry
Jackson Daniel Barth
Austin Eddie Bartz
Carmen Bekavac
Spencer Lee Belden
Nicholas William Wayne
Bellendier
Anthony Gabriel Beltran
Dalton Forrest Blackford
Skylar Ann Boerhave
Collin David Bohnenkamp
Blake Austin Boland
Jaeger Christopher
Borcherding
Benjamin Robert Brimacomb
Jaden Thomas Brimeyer
Alyson Jean Brocka
Rachel Elise Brokenshire
Akacia TiAnne Brown
Connor Lee Brown
Makenzie Mae Bunker
DaQuevion Keishawn Burke
Maxwell John Burleson
Talea Marie Burt
David Henry Butler
Emile Castro Camargo
Benjamin Reagan Campbell
Teria Jisel Campbell
Autymn Rose Cantrall
Joseph Lee Chabotte
Kellen McKenzie Chenoweth
Maitri June Christensen
Wesley James Christie
Tzu-Yun Chuang *
Samuel John Church
Logan James Clements
Olivia Jocelyn Renae Combs
Shelby Lynn Conditt
Colby James Coonradt
Sydney RaeAnn Corson
Brandon James Crawford
Austin Mitchell Cross
Emma Jadyn Cryer
Passion Monae Dalrymple
Danielle Meredith Elgene
DeBeer
Jacob Nathaniel Debord
Colby Alan Dempster
Angela Sue Deviney
Emma Rose DeWitt
Mia Lynn Dexter
Leah Ann Dierks
Reese Michael Dietz
Vipsa Darshak Dodiya
Madisen Marie Doeden
Audra Elaine Dooley
Jeidan Jose Drum
Ryan Michael Dunlop
Madeline Elizabeth Dye
Jaylynn Grace Easterly
Mack Rolla Eastman
Noah Andrew Eberhart
Skylar Kincaid Ehler
Terren Anthony Ehrhardt
Joseph Michael Einertson
Xavier Michel Faucon
Trevor Jason Fisher
Gretchen May Fixen
Quinn Delaney Flannery
Allison Nicole Flanscha
Riley Nicole Fleshner
Ian Christopher Flint
Kathryn Elizabeth Rose
Forcum
Cayden John Foust
Halie Frahm
Samantha Grace Fraze
Jayna Quinn Freeman
Abigail Marie French
Amanda Kelly Friis
Ellis Cole Fuessel
Abigail Rose Fulton
Leah Jennifer Funk
Jillian Kathleen Gaines
Connor Russell Galloway
Ragner Texas Niwane Gam-ad
Aliah Allison Gander
Derek Anthony Garcia
Jenneh DW Gee
Aleena Ahsan Ghumman
Lexie Ries Godfrey
Jada Taylor Golden-Smith
Madison Mae Gonnerman
Justin Levi Good
Kirsten Marie Graves
Emerson Kay Green
Julia Cameron Bellone Grey
Allison Marie Grinstead
Robert Bo Grosse
Carolina Guevara
NeQuesha Michelle Guyton
Kade William Halupnick
Jacob Robert Hansen
Madison Brook Hansen
Ariana Elaine Harper
Calista Belle Harper
Kaitlyn Jewel Harris
Emma Marie Hawkins
Holly Elizabeth Hays
Nicholas Allen Helmers
Lily Reann Hermanson
Emma Elizabeth Norby
Herring
Grace Elizabeth Hertz
Payton Dean Herum
Jaxon William Heth
Kyran Christopher Hines
Graham Ryan Patrick
Hirschauer
Karmen Renae Hitchcock
Chase Allan Hoffman
Christian David Holbert
Isabella Joann Hollaway
Japhy Elizabeth Holt
Mia Beth Houlihan
Kody James Hovey
Harrison Hu
Natalie Jean Huffman
Connor Christian Hughes
Madison Sue Hurley
Imamma Irshad *
Sawyer John Jacobson
Teytum Russell-Anne
Jacobson
Haley Ruth Jaeger
Kolin William Jasper
Jakeb Russell Jensen-Ohrt
Allison Jane Jermier
Daniel James Michael Jesse
Cody Lee Johnson
Maddison Nicole Johnson
Siddhartha Sri Kalala
Caleb Isaac Keagle
Krisha Keeran
Tanner James Keough
Michelle Yunseo Ki
Matthew Donald Kieler
Haylee Marie King
Christian Riley Klepper
Jackson Lalan Kliewer
Jalen Turner Klingenberg
Emma Jo Klose
Alexis Nicole Klug
Ethan Keele Kober
Grace Elizabeth Koehn
Olivia Christine Melcher
Kongable
Keller Paige Kramer
Alexis Jordan Kremer
Michael Thomas Kremer
Olivia Suzanne Kress
Gwendolyn Stacy Kuehl
Christopher Brian Lageschulte
Natalie Amber Lang
Ashlyn Suzanne Larsen
Binton Latdrik
Kole David Latusick
Emma Kaitlyn Laures
Nathan Ryan Le
Gabrielle Renae Lee
Sabrina Jean Leistikow
Caitlyn Marie Lentzkow
Shanelle Renay Lewis
Lauren Elizabeth Lilly
Cael Monte Loecher
Kahlil Adel Love
Samuel Greggory Lubs
Jordan Wayne Luders
Khadija Lusansanya *
Abigael Nina Lyman
John Richard Lynch
Elise Renee Markham
Alexandra Lilith Marston
Riley Marie Marten
Hannah Katherine Mauss
Peyton Charles McBroom
Cade Robert McCann
Jessica Ann McDowell
Hunter Joe McElhose
Zachary Yoon McGuire
Alexa Lauren McNally
Liam Thomas McRae
Benjamin David Meinders
Ashlyn Rae Metcalf
Grace Marie Meyers
Mackenzie Elizabeth Michael
Jack Thomas Moody
Johnathan Blake Moran
Abigail Kathleen Morlan
Keyshawn Michael-Lynn
Mosley
Nicole Marie Motzko
Grace Marie Mudd
Symeyon Spirit Muehling
Carsyn Lee Mueller
Sofia Yadira Muñoz
Andy Mustedanagic
Madison Joy Nannenga
Alyssa Taylor Neese
Kaitlyn Ann Negus
Alyssa Noel Nelson
Matthew James Robert
Nichols
Tatum Renae Nicholson
William Robert Nickey
Joseph Michael Nielsen
Aaron Paul Niemann
Patricia Lynn Novak
Carrie Anne O'Connor
Devin Kathleen O'Loughlin
Erin Elizabeth Ochoa
Lydia Ann Ochoa
Endi Odobăsić
Sarimah Dornu Ogbondah
Joshua Michael Ollendieck
Alexandra Erin Olson
Jacob Edward Olthoff
Nnamdi Anthony Azubuike
Onuigbo
Hailey Gennevieve Palmer
Het Pravin Patel
Medha Dharmendra Patel
Matthew Joseph Patterson
Jacob Robert Paulson
Alexander Rost Paxson
Callie Isabella Payne
Tjaden Ann Petersen
Hunter Michael Peterson
Jade Ngoc Pham
Jack Timothy Plagge
Renee Rose Plassman
Dalton James Platte
Niksa Poleksic
Skylar Rae Promer
Delaney Rae-Ann Rasmussen
Keeley Elisabeth Rath
Nathan Jon Raubs
Zoe Alana Ravn
Caeley Alexis Reade
Benson James Redfern
Jacob Bradon Remmert
Keiran M. Reynolds
Cael John Rhea
Alexa Paige Richmond
Jackson James Ridder
Rhiannon Marcella Rene Riepe
Chloe Marie Rohlf
Nathaniel Lawrence Roling
Caleb Hunter Rowland
Kenan Seth Samardzic
Christian Umi Arturo Sanders
Andrew Robert Schaffner
Alexis Jo Schares
Sophia Ruth Schillinger
Lillian Lucile Schmid
Cole Michael Schmidt
Emma Raeleigh Schmidt
Carter Jerome Schofield
Chloe Susanna Schuerman
Ivan Dean Schwestka
Easton Douglas Sckerl
Bailey Hope Seegers
Preston Curtis Seible
Christopher Ng Sell
Taylor Lee Sells
Benjamin David Sernett
Lucas Casey Shaw
Lakin Louise Sheeley
Alexander Donald Shepard
Andrea Kimberly Shepard
Emmey Joelle Sherbon
Milo James Simpson
Lilah Pearl Skaar
Katherine Susan Skarlis
Valarie Adriana Slade
Isabella Marie Horton Smith
Megan Noelle Smith
Noah Jeffrey Smith
Raelynn Elizabeth Smith
Ricky WayneHorton Smith
Paul Robert Somodi
Hailyn J. Spainhower
Samantha Jo Spratt
Cade Jaron Srigley
Emma Catherine Stanley
Mia Brandyn Stark
Dade Allan Shoars Stephenson
Connor Russell Stewart
Jessie Lee Stichter
Evan Raine Stolz
Braydon Michael Stotser
Avery Winter Straw
Annika Joyce Strohm
Lauren Katherine Sulentic
Ganna Chiara Sumar
Anna Elizabeth Taft
Deniz Tazegul
Madison Lynn Terhune
Glenn Adrian Textley
Jaideep Thiruthani
Timothy David Thompson
Kyle Mark Trunnell
Alydia Ruth Tyler
Drew Nathan Tyler
Westley Eugene Tyrrell
Gezequiel Abel Valderrama
Bella Thasany Valente
Emily Nicole Van Daele
Christian Roland Vetter
Madison Alanna Vetter
Piper Ann Victoria
Trey Joseph Vokoun
Julia Grace Volz
Sikandar Rabbani Wahidy
Alexandra Ni'Leighia
Weathersby
Jakob Gary Weichers
Treyton James Weimer
Zachary Andrew Wells
Mallory Ann Welsch
Ryan Walter Westhoff
Reagan Elizabeth Wetlaufer
Michael Bradley White
Kadin Brian Widen
Alexis Lynn Williams
Haley Rose Williams
Samantha Michelle Williams
David Ross Wilson
Hollis Daniel Wilson
Trenni Dayne Winkowitsch
Justine Elizabeth Yang
Alayna May Yates
Samantha Ann Zaputil
Frank L. Zhang
Samantha Abigail Zimmerman
