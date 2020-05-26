Cedar Falls High School, Cedar Falls

No matter how different we all are, we can all be united by our interactions with uncertainty. When this commencement ends, we will have entered a new stage in our lives that is full of the unpredictable.

Today I want to talk about all of the uncertainty we have faced before and during high school, and the uncertainty we will face after high school.

Then, I want to offer up my advice on how to not only deal with this doubt, but how to Three years ago, Cedar Falls High School was the uncertainty looming on the horizon for us.

I remember having dozens of questions in my head in the weeks leading upto the first day of class: Will I make friends? Do I actually have to write in cursive? Is not having air conditioning really that bad? To answer the last one, yes, it is really that bad.

Looking back, some of these questions may seem silly or obvious, even though at the time they seemed crucial to survival.

However, when we entered high school, the questions didn’t go away. If anything, now we had even more: Why don’t the basements connect? Why are some teachers so much worse at writing emails than students? Did someone really put laxatives in the water at prom?