Cedar Falls High School, Cedar Falls
0 comments

Cedar Falls High School, Cedar Falls

  • Updated
  • 0
Cedar Falls HS Building.jpg

"The Privilege of Uncertainty" by Senior Speaker Devin O’Loughlin 

Senior speaker I’d like to begin by first recognizing us, the class of 2020. In watching oldcommencement speeches, I’ve noticed the commonly-used line “it took a lot for us to get to this point.”

I think we can all agree that for the class of 2020, it definitely took a lot for us to get to this point, and for that, I commend all of us.

When I first started working on this speech, I wrote an outline that focused on uncertainty: The uncertainty we have faced entering high school, meeting new people, taking chances on new sports, jobs, clubs and the uncertainty we would continue to face after high school.

Not even one month after submitting my outline for consideration, we all found out that school would be cancelled for what ended up being the rest of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, all of us, our families, and the world, were thrown into perhaps the most uncertain times that any of us have experienced. How’s that for irony?

While history may remember us as the “Corona Class of 2020,” I believe that we should not allow ourselves to be defined solely by our circumstances. We are so much more than a virus, and therefore, from this point on I would like to focus on something we can always, though perhaps unexpectedly, rely on: Uncertainty.

No matter how different we all are, we can all be united by our interactions with uncertainty. When this commencement ends, we will have entered a new stage in our lives that is full of the unpredictable.

Today I want to talk about all of the uncertainty we have faced before and during high school, and the uncertainty we will face after high school.

Then, I want to offer up my advice on how to not only deal with this doubt, but how to Three years ago, Cedar Falls High School was the uncertainty looming on the horizon for us.

I remember having dozens of questions in my head in the weeks leading upto the first day of class: Will I make friends? Do I actually have to write in cursive? Is not having air conditioning really that bad? To answer the last one, yes, it is really that bad.

Looking back, some of these questions may seem silly or obvious, even though at the time they seemed crucial to survival.

However, when we entered high school, the questions didn’t go away. If anything, now we had even more: Why don’t the basements connect? Why are some teachers so much worse at writing emails than students? Did someone really put laxatives in the water at prom?

To be honest, most of us still haven’t figured out the answers to some of these questions. Luckily, we learned to live with them. They never went away, but we found other things to focus on, like figuring out what career path we want, enjoying the rest of our adolescence, and complaining about the underclassmen.

Once this commencement ends, we’re going to face a lot of questions ranging from figuring out whether Carol Baskins really killed her husband to deciding what we want to do with the rest of our lives.

This all-important uncertainty may be daunting, but it is crucial that we learn to embrace it. For this, I have two pieces of advice.

First, know that uncertainty is scary, but it is also a privilege, because it represents a choice. Having a choice can mean having the opportunity to make a mistake, but it can also mean having the possibility to do something that makes you happy. Mistakes are inevitable and often unpredictable, but they help build us into better, more knowledgeable people.

Choices come with a lot of pressure, but remember nothing is ever guaranteed to be what you thought it would be. Uncertainty is a constant in life, so we might as well learn to embrace it. If it still scares you, remember that we overcame the unknowns before high school, so this won’t exactly be your first time facing them. We will be entering a world of higher stakes — losing your job is a lot more severe than getting a detention — but hopefully we’ve gained the knowledge we need to survive.

Second, don’t be afraid to admit uncertainty. There isn’t a “Power Hour” in life, so don’t be afraid to seek out help when you really need it, because eventually, you will really need it. ​

Think about it. If Lil Nas X hadn’t asked Billy Ray Cyrus to be part of the “Old Town Road” remix, then he wouldn’t have had a #1 hit. Beyond genre-bending music, asking for help can lead to really amazing things, but you have to overcome the uncertainty involved in reaching out.

Amongst all of this uncertainty, there are two things I am sure of: 1) no one has it all figured out, and 2) that is absolutely fine.

We all grapple with figuring out what our next move is, but we can’t let that stop us from making them. As you leave high school, use whatever lessons you’ve learned, in or out of class, to navigate the unknown. We are entering an unprecedented world, one none of us knew to expect. But it is a world that we, because of the uncertainty that we are privileged to have, are as ready for as anyone.

So, Cedar Falls High School class of 2020, roll up your sleeves. It’s time to get to work.

Class colors:  Obsidian black and ruby red

Class flower: Dahlia

Class motto: “You're on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the one who'll decide where to go." Dr. Seuss

Graduating seniors

Nauman Abbasi

Jordon R. Adams

Xavier Russell Robert Adams

Stanley Robert Adix

Noor Afzal

Bryce Arthur Albaugh

Lance Michael Albert

Beau Alan Jakob Andersen

Heather Kay Andress

Samuel Todd Appenzeller

Blake Matthew Arends

Noah Mark Arends

Roxanna Arreola

David Aslamov

Emma Lynn Ausborn

Mihaela Victoria Axinte

Cameron Steven Bagby

Jibreel Al'amin Bailey

Elizabeth Rose Bainbridge

Abigail Elizabeth Balong

Caiden PatRick Barnett

Luke Joseph Barrett

Jackson Russell Barry

Jackson Daniel Barth

Austin Eddie Bartz

Carmen Bekavac

Spencer Lee Belden

Nicholas William Wayne

Bellendier

Anthony Gabriel Beltran

Dalton Forrest Blackford

Skylar Ann Boerhave

Collin David Bohnenkamp

Blake Austin Boland

Jaeger Christopher

Borcherding

Benjamin Robert Brimacomb

Jaden Thomas Brimeyer

Alyson Jean Brocka

Rachel Elise Brokenshire

Akacia TiAnne Brown

Connor Lee Brown

Makenzie Mae Bunker

DaQuevion Keishawn Burke

Maxwell John Burleson

Talea Marie Burt

David Henry Butler

Emile Castro Camargo

Benjamin Reagan Campbell

Teria Jisel Campbell

Autymn Rose Cantrall

Joseph Lee Chabotte

Kellen McKenzie Chenoweth

Maitri June Christensen

Wesley James Christie

Tzu-Yun Chuang *

Samuel John Church

Logan James Clements

Olivia Jocelyn Renae Combs

Shelby Lynn Conditt

Colby James Coonradt

Sydney RaeAnn Corson

Brandon James Crawford

Austin Mitchell Cross

Emma Jadyn Cryer

Passion Monae Dalrymple

Danielle Meredith Elgene

DeBeer

Jacob Nathaniel Debord

Colby Alan Dempster

Angela Sue Deviney

Emma Rose DeWitt

Mia Lynn Dexter

Leah Ann Dierks

Reese Michael Dietz

Vipsa Darshak Dodiya

Madisen Marie Doeden

Audra Elaine Dooley

Jeidan Jose Drum

Ryan Michael Dunlop

Madeline Elizabeth Dye

Jaylynn Grace Easterly

Mack Rolla Eastman

Noah Andrew Eberhart

Skylar Kincaid Ehler

Terren Anthony Ehrhardt

Joseph Michael Einertson

Xavier Michel Faucon

Trevor Jason Fisher

Gretchen May Fixen

Quinn Delaney Flannery

Allison Nicole Flanscha

Riley Nicole Fleshner

Ian Christopher Flint

Kathryn Elizabeth Rose

Forcum

Cayden John Foust

Halie Frahm

Samantha Grace Fraze

Jayna Quinn Freeman

Abigail Marie French

Amanda Kelly Friis

Ellis Cole Fuessel

Abigail Rose Fulton

Leah Jennifer Funk

Jillian Kathleen Gaines

Connor Russell Galloway

Ragner Texas Niwane Gam-ad

Aliah Allison Gander

Derek Anthony Garcia

Jenneh DW Gee

Aleena Ahsan Ghumman

Lexie Ries Godfrey

Jada Taylor Golden-Smith

Madison Mae Gonnerman

Justin Levi Good

Kirsten Marie Graves

Emerson Kay Green

Julia Cameron Bellone Grey

Allison Marie Grinstead

Robert Bo Grosse

Carolina Guevara

NeQuesha Michelle Guyton

Kade William Halupnick

Jacob Robert Hansen

Madison Brook Hansen

Ariana Elaine Harper

Calista Belle Harper

Kaitlyn Jewel Harris

Emma Marie Hawkins

Holly Elizabeth Hays

Nicholas Allen Helmers

Lily Reann Hermanson

Emma Elizabeth Norby

Herring

Grace Elizabeth Hertz

Payton Dean Herum

Jaxon William Heth

Kyran Christopher Hines

Graham Ryan Patrick

Hirschauer

Karmen Renae Hitchcock

Chase Allan Hoffman

Christian David Holbert

Isabella Joann Hollaway

Japhy Elizabeth Holt

Mia Beth Houlihan

Kody James Hovey

Harrison Hu

Natalie Jean Huffman

Connor Christian Hughes

Madison Sue Hurley

Imamma Irshad *

Sawyer John Jacobson

Teytum Russell-Anne

Jacobson

Haley Ruth Jaeger

Kolin William Jasper

Jakeb Russell Jensen-Ohrt

Allison Jane Jermier

Daniel James Michael Jesse

Cody Lee Johnson

Maddison Nicole Johnson

Siddhartha Sri Kalala

Caleb Isaac Keagle

Krisha Keeran

Tanner James Keough

Michelle Yunseo Ki

Matthew Donald Kieler

Haylee Marie King

Christian Riley Klepper

Jackson Lalan Kliewer

Jalen Turner Klingenberg

Emma Jo Klose

Alexis Nicole Klug

Ethan Keele Kober

Grace Elizabeth Koehn

Olivia Christine Melcher

Kongable

Keller Paige Kramer

Alexis Jordan Kremer

Michael Thomas Kremer

Olivia Suzanne Kress

Gwendolyn Stacy Kuehl

Christopher Brian Lageschulte

Natalie Amber Lang

Ashlyn Suzanne Larsen

Binton Latdrik

Kole David Latusick

Emma Kaitlyn Laures

Nathan Ryan Le

Gabrielle Renae Lee

Sabrina Jean Leistikow

Caitlyn Marie Lentzkow

Shanelle Renay Lewis

Lauren Elizabeth Lilly

Cael Monte Loecher

Kahlil Adel Love

Samuel Greggory Lubs

Jordan Wayne Luders

Khadija Lusansanya *

Abigael Nina Lyman

John Richard Lynch

Elise Renee Markham

Alexandra Lilith Marston

Riley Marie Marten

Hannah Katherine Mauss

Peyton Charles McBroom

Cade Robert McCann

Jessica Ann McDowell

Hunter Joe McElhose

Zachary Yoon McGuire

Alexa Lauren McNally

Liam Thomas McRae

Benjamin David Meinders

Ashlyn Rae Metcalf

Grace Marie Meyers

Mackenzie Elizabeth Michael

Jack Thomas Moody

Johnathan Blake Moran

Abigail Kathleen Morlan

Keyshawn Michael-Lynn

Mosley

Nicole Marie Motzko

Grace Marie Mudd

Symeyon Spirit Muehling

Carsyn Lee Mueller

Sofia Yadira Muñoz

Andy Mustedanagic

Madison Joy Nannenga

Alyssa Taylor Neese

Kaitlyn Ann Negus

Alyssa Noel Nelson

Matthew James Robert

Nichols

Tatum Renae Nicholson

William Robert Nickey

Joseph Michael Nielsen

Aaron Paul Niemann

Patricia Lynn Novak

Carrie Anne O'Connor

Devin Kathleen O'Loughlin

Erin Elizabeth Ochoa

Lydia Ann Ochoa

Endi Odobăsić

Sarimah Dornu Ogbondah

Joshua Michael Ollendieck

Alexandra Erin Olson

Jacob Edward Olthoff

Nnamdi Anthony Azubuike

Onuigbo

Hailey Gennevieve Palmer

Het Pravin Patel

Medha Dharmendra Patel

Matthew Joseph Patterson

Jacob Robert Paulson

Alexander Rost Paxson

Callie Isabella Payne

Tjaden Ann Petersen

Hunter Michael Peterson

Jade Ngoc Pham

Jack Timothy Plagge

Renee Rose Plassman

Dalton James Platte

Niksa Poleksic

Skylar Rae Promer

Delaney Rae-Ann Rasmussen

Keeley Elisabeth Rath

Nathan Jon Raubs

Zoe Alana Ravn

Caeley Alexis Reade

Benson James Redfern

Jacob Bradon Remmert

Keiran M. Reynolds

Cael John Rhea

Alexa Paige Richmond

Jackson James Ridder

Rhiannon Marcella Rene Riepe

Chloe Marie Rohlf

Nathaniel Lawrence Roling

Caleb Hunter Rowland

Kenan Seth Samardzic

Christian Umi Arturo Sanders

Andrew Robert Schaffner

Alexis Jo Schares

Sophia Ruth Schillinger

Lillian Lucile Schmid

Cole Michael Schmidt

Emma Raeleigh Schmidt

Carter Jerome Schofield

Chloe Susanna Schuerman

Ivan Dean Schwestka

Easton Douglas Sckerl

Bailey Hope Seegers

Preston Curtis Seible

Christopher Ng Sell

Taylor Lee Sells

Benjamin David Sernett

Lucas Casey Shaw

Lakin Louise Sheeley

Alexander Donald Shepard

Andrea Kimberly Shepard

Emmey Joelle Sherbon

Milo James Simpson

Lilah Pearl Skaar

Katherine Susan Skarlis

Valarie Adriana Slade

Isabella Marie Horton Smith

Megan Noelle Smith

Noah Jeffrey Smith 

Raelynn Elizabeth Smith

Ricky WayneHorton Smith

Paul Robert Somodi

Hailyn J. Spainhower

Samantha Jo Spratt

Cade Jaron Srigley

Emma Catherine Stanley

Mia Brandyn Stark

Dade Allan Shoars Stephenson

Connor Russell Stewart

Jessie Lee Stichter

Evan Raine Stolz

Braydon Michael Stotser

Avery Winter Straw

Annika Joyce Strohm

Lauren Katherine Sulentic

Ganna Chiara Sumar

Anna Elizabeth Taft

Deniz Tazegul

Madison Lynn Terhune

Glenn Adrian Textley

Jaideep Thiruthani

Timothy David Thompson

Kyle Mark Trunnell

Alydia Ruth Tyler

Drew Nathan Tyler

Westley Eugene Tyrrell

Gezequiel Abel Valderrama

Bella Thasany Valente

Emily Nicole Van Daele

Christian Roland Vetter

Madison Alanna Vetter

Piper Ann Victoria

Trey Joseph Vokoun

Julia Grace Volz

Sikandar Rabbani Wahidy

Alexandra Ni'Leighia

Weathersby

Jakob Gary Weichers

Treyton James Weimer

Zachary Andrew Wells

Mallory Ann Welsch

Ryan Walter Westhoff

Reagan Elizabeth Wetlaufer

Michael Bradley White

Kadin Brian Widen

Alexis Lynn Williams

Haley Rose Williams

Samantha Michelle Williams

David Ross Wilson

Hollis Daniel Wilson

Trenni Dayne Winkowitsch

Justine Elizabeth Yang

Alayna May Yates

Samantha Ann Zaputil

Frank L. Zhang

Samantha Abigail Zimmerman

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elizabeth Brown
Obituaries

Elizabeth Brown

  • Updated

Elizabeth Ann (Nohr) Brown, 41, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Keith R. Alberts
Obituaries

Keith R. Alberts

  • Updated

Keith R Alberts, 76, formerly of Mason City, died Wednesday, May 20, at Westbrook Acres Nursing Home in Gladbrook.

Bob Schmitt
Obituaries

Bob Schmitt

  • Updated

The Schmitt family is announcing the passing of Bob Schmitt of a heart attack on Sunday May 10th in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News