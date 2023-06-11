Director Greg Holt has taken his talents from Waterloo Community Playhouse to Cedar Falls Community Theatre, and the result can be summed up in one word: beautiful! From the costumes to the vocals to the stunning set, the current production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at the Oster Regent Theater is stunningly beautiful, well executed, and brimming with talent.

Holt is no stranger to Cedar Valley theater and his show-stopping vision has not changed with his shift over to Cedar Falls Community Theatre. The cast also has familiar favorites from both Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Darrell White’s portrayal of Claude Frolo combines villainy with a believable humanity. Grace Schoenthal’s Esmeralda charms and delights with both her voice and choreographed moves. And there is the multi-talented Carssan T. Morrisey as Quasimodo whose voice, acting, and stage presence has the perfect blend of light and shadow.

The ensemble cast fills the Oster Regent with choral harmonies and soaring lyrics. The narrative is clearly told through numbers like “Topsy Turvy,” “Top of the World,” “Hellfire,” and “The Bells of Notre Dame.” When the cast brings amazing vocals, it is best in numbers rather than solos. That is more theater design than vocal talent given the more than a century difference between the theater’s beginning and contemporary technology. Even duets are complemented by the space, so nearly all can enjoy the many aspects of this performance.

“Hunchback” is a show that is of our moment and sticks to Menken and Schwartz’s original script. This choice emphasizes the adult social themes more than Disney’s animated version and shines a light on our society without being didactic or overly political. This production is informed by Romani culture, often a target of persecution, and the inclusion of that culture and their words within Victor Hugo’s narrative offers compelling insights about those we deem as different from ourselves. Pay attention to the display case during intermission.

In all, Cedar Falls Community Theater’s production of “Hunchback” is as beautiful as stained glass. It combines bold colors and statements, offering us a light to which we might look and contemplate our common humanity.