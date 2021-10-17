Cedar Falls Club of Altrusa Awards Scholarships

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Club of Altrusa International awarded two $2,000 scholarships at the Altrusa annual Ladies Morning Out Scholarship Brunch and silent auction on Saturday Oct. 2, at the Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls.

Recipients are: Emma Koester, of Gladbrook pursing her Doctorate of Nursing at Allen College, and Emily Most of Cedar Falls earning Masters of Science in Occupational Therapy at Allen College.

The scholarships are awarded to qualifying students attending higher educational institutions within Black Hawk County, and will help enrich the lives of the award recipients and their families.

Altrusa International is an international service organization. Cedar Falls Altrusa strives to promote women’s concerns in meeting the challenges of the work place, career development, home and family, as well as personal growth, and community responsibility.

