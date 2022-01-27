Cedar Bend, vet clinics team up for Neuter a Tomcat event

WATERLOO – Veterinary clinics are partnering with the Cedar Bend Humane Society to help stop pet overpopulation with the 21st annual Neuter-A-Tomcat event in February.

Please contact these veterinary clinics directly to make an appointment to neuter your farm, stray, or free-roaming cat. The cost is $30 and this fee is a donation to the Cedar Bend Humane Society’s spay and neuter program. Please have your cat(s) contained in individual carriers. Some clinics may offer or require additional vaccinations, which may incur an additional charge.

The following clinics will be participating on designated days:

Advanced Pet Care Clinic, Wednesdays in February by appointment, (319) 277-7675

Budreau Veterinary Clinic, Feb. 22, (319) 988-4760

Cedar Bend Humane Society, in February by appointment, spay and neuter offered at the cost of $45 each, (319) 232-6887

Cedar Valley Veterinary Center, in February by appointment, (319) 277-4564

Companion Animal Clinic & Pet Resort, Feb. 7, (319) 277-2354

Den Herder Veterinary Hospital, Feb. 26, (319) 232-5292

Independence Family Animal Care, Feb. 18 by appointment, (319) 334-6021

Pawsitive Pet Care, Tuesdays in February by appointment, (319) 234-7511

Purr-Sonal Care Cat Clinic, Feb. 4, 23, 25 by appointment, (319) 232-2228

Taylor Veterinary Hospital, Feb. 15, by appointment, (319) 277-1883

More detailed information for each location can be found at www.CedarBendHumane.org or the Cedar Bend Humane Society Facebook page. Last year over 100 stray, farm, and free-roaming cats were altered to help prevent hundreds of unwanted, neglected, and abandoned litters of kittens.

