Marlowe, Josef Conrad’s narrator in “Lord Jim,” reflects, “It’s extraordinary how we go through life with eyes half shut, with dull ears, with dormant thoughts. Perhaps it’s just as well; and it may be that it is this very dullness that makes life to the incalculable majority so supportable and so welcome.”

Some causes of America’s mushrooming dullness: Our federal government’s growing Big-Brother control — numbing middle-of-the-night, anti-Christian FBI attacks; government handouts stunting return to work; “forgiving” wealthier students’ loans; giving immigrants our dwindling Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid benefits; bureaucratizing, thus dumbing down, formal education — sexualizing students while they don’t understand their branches of government. Who knows spending $1 million at $1 per second, 24/7, takes 10 days; 32 years for $billion; 32,000 years for $1 trillion?

2022 progressives/Democrats, along with some “uni-party Republicans,” casually tossing in an additional inflation-exploding $10+ trillion of debt ($30+ trillion total). America’s annual income? $3.5+ trillion.

All middle/low class Americans want are freedom, family, faith, safety, equality of opportunity (not equity — false outcomes), and a beautiful, character-based, respectful culture. Meanwhile, Chinese communists, unimpeded, buy our politicians (Biden and McConnell families), land, plunder our technologies/industries, freely seed kid-killing fentanyl and societal division (Tic-Tok).

Is dullness really welcome?

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls