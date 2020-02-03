Caucus results delayed; early results encouraging for Sanders and Buttigieg, bad for Biden

If Biden finishes a weak fourth — or worse — in Iowa, it could be devastating to his campaign moving forward. He said this week he was hoping to be “on the leaderboard” in order to have some early momentum to carry him to other early-voting states, particularly in the South, where he has been polling better.

Warren has been competitive, according to early reports, and it appears Klobuchar’s recent momentum may have continued into caucus night.

During a telephonic hall event with supporters early Monday morning while she was still in Washington for Trump’s impeachment trial, Warren made her pitch as the Democratic candidate who can defeat Trump in November’s general election. She said her anti-corruption plans at the heart of her candidacy present a platform on which Democrats can run and win.

“Every one of those plans I’ve described is popular not just with Democrats, but with Republicans and independents,” Warren said. “That’s how we pull our party together and that’s how we pull in some Republicans and independents, and that’s how we will beat Donald Trump.”

Turnout appeared to be high on a night when many experts and caucus veterans expected record turnout. The previous high was 236,000, set in the 2008 Democratic caucuses that started Barack Obaa’s trajectory to the White House.