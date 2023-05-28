Turner Classic Movies' 82-hour marathon (which runs until early Tuesday) of memorable war and military-themed films in commemoration of Memorial Day continues with The Rack (1956), Desperate Journey (1942), The Fallen Sparrow (1943), 1952's Battle Zone (pictured), Merrill's Marauders (1962), Darby's Rangers (1958), The Naked and the Dead (1958), Hell to Eternity (1960), The Red Badge of Courage (1951), The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (1921), In Which We Serve (1942) and 49th Parallel (1941).