CARYN RISWOLD is being inducted as Wartburg College’s Mike and Marge McCoy Family Distinguished Chair in Lutheran Heritage. Riswold came to Wartburg this fall from Illinois College, where she taught more than a dozen different religion and women and gender studies courses. She earned a BA degree from Augustana University (South Dakota) in 1993, a MA in theological studies from Claremont School of Theology in 1995 and a master of theology and doctor of philosophy from Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago in 1997 and 2000, respectively. Riswold was a postdoctoral fellow with the Lilly Fellows Program in Humanities and the Arts at Valparaiso University from 2000 to 2002. She has also authored three books.
