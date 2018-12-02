lincoln savings bank logo

CARRIE O'BRIEN has joined Lincoln Savings Bank as a customer experience manager. She has 15 years of experience in management. O’Brien is a graduate of Waterloo West High School and attended Hawkeye Community College. She previously was a manager at CBE Companies.

