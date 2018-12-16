CARMEN McINTYRE and SCOTT NELLIS joined DISTek. McIntyre, a test engineer, also works with Cedar Falls Community Schools as a FIRST Tech Challenge Lead Coach. She has a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from Michigan Technological University. Nellis, a software engineer, was an IT professional at Redmond Environmental. He graduated from Winona State University with a bachelor of science degree in computer science.
